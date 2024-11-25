There is always room for improvement for the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. Fresh off a dominant run in the 2024 MLB season that was capped by a World Series title, Los Angeles is said to be eyeing an elite free-agent starter to add to the club's rotation, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Dodgers, who won the World Series with only three healthy starters, are pursuing at least one top-tiered free agent starter even with Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Clayton Kershaw all expected to join Yamamoto in the rotation this year,” wrote Nightengale.

Who will the Dodgers target for pitching help?

There isn't a shortage of targets to keep an eye on for the Dodgers in terms of pitching prospects in free agency. The likes of Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Shane Bieber are some of the top hurlers in the market along with Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, who both played for the Dodgers in the 2024 season. There is also Japanese pitcher Rōki Sasaki, who is already being heavily linked to Los Angeles. Names like Nathan Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney, and Yusei Kikuchi could also get a look from the Dodgers.

In any case, it makes sense for the Dodgers to make a splash this offseason to address their pitching issues. In the 2024 campaign, the Dodgers won 98 games despite ranking just 19th overall in the big leagues with a starters' ERA of 4.33, per FanGraphs. Their 4.28 FIP was also 22nd in the majors.

On paper, a rotation consisting of Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin looks solid, especially with Shohei Ohtani expected to start pitching again in 2025. But that might not be enough for the Dodgers to feel confident about their chances of defending their World Series crown next season.

Clayton Kershaw is another name in the rotation mix for the Dodgers in 2025, though, it's hard to determine at the moment how effective the future Hall of Famer can still be given his age and injury history.

Apart from pitching, Los Angeles could also be targeting prospects to improve their bullpen and shortstop and outfield positions.