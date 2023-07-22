The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers in convincing fashion on Saturday, winning by a final score of 16-3. LA was clicking on all cylinders in the game. The offense clearly stepped up while starter Bobby Miller and the bullpen kept Texas' potent lineup in check. Miller addressed his performance and the Rangers' offense following the game, per SportsNet LA.

“This is one of the better lineups I've ever faced in my life,” Miller told reporters after the game. “I definitely get excited to face lineups like that. When you got a lead like that, kind of just stay in attack mode the whole game.”

It should be noted that SS Corey Seager wasn't in the Rangers lineup on Saturday after suffering an injury Friday. He was placed on the IL prior to Saturday's affair. The Rangers still feature a deep lineup, however. Miller impressed on the mound though, completing six innings of three-run ball while striking out six and walking none.

As Miller alluded to, he had plenty of run support as well. Freddie Freeman led the charge with four hits, two home runs and three RBI. Jonny DeLuca, Max Muncy, and JD Martinez also homered in the win.

Dodgers: Bobby Miller's pitching progression in 2023

Although the story of the game was the Dodgers' offensive outburst, Miller's start was encouraging. The Dodgers find ways to win games when he pitches, as the young right-hander now owns a 6-1 record.

Bobby Miller has endured some ups and downs since being promoted to the big league ball club in May. That said, he features one of the highest ceilings in the entire league. Miller will be a pivotal arm in the Dodgers' rotation down the stretch, especially if he continues to limit powerful offenses.