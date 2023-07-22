Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager is headed to the 10-day injured list, per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, after spraining his thumb against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night.

Although the Rangers are cruising right now and have already proven adept at overcoming absences to major players, this is still a devastating blow for Seager. The four-time All-Star was in the midst of a career-year after returning from a hamstring issue he suffered back in April.

He is batting .350 with 15 home runs and is tied for third in the MLB with 29 doubles. Perhaps most impressive, though, is that he ranks third in WAR (4.5), despite playing just 66 games. As anticipated, ending excessive defensive shifts has dramatically opened up the field for Seager. Fans can only hope this torrid season continues after another stint on the IL.

Still, it could have been worse. The 29-year-old was in visible pain after incurring the injury while sliding into second in the eighth inning of an eventual 11-5 loss in Arlington. Assuming the minimum length is all it takes for Seager to return to full strength, it looks like the club avoided potential catastrophe.

One always holds their breath when Corey Seager is afflicted with the injury bug. Durability is the only real question that looms above the 2020 World Series champion. He has missed significant stretches of time in multiple seasons, but the Rangers felt his talent warranted taking a 10-year, $325 million risk in the 2021 offseason.

There is no point in fans fretting right now. The team still holds a three-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West. If Seager comes back and helps Texas capture its first divisional title in seven years, then all of this disappointment will feel like it never even happened.