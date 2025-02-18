As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the 2025 season, one of the key storylines to watch is the competition for the final spot in the starting rotation. With a roster brimming with talent, Bobby Miller, a promising young pitcher, is determined to earn his place among the Dodgers' elite arms.

Miller is well aware of the challenges ahead. This offseason, the Dodgers bolstered their rotation with the addition of Blake Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young winner. The team also made waves by securing Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, one of the most electrifying pitchers to come into MLB in recent years. On top of that, Shohei Ohtani has recovered from Tommy John surgery and is back in the discussion for potentially returning to pitching in 2025, adding another layer of competition. With all these high-profile additions, securing a spot in the rotation has become even more of a challenge. Fortunately, Miller is up for the challenge, as he believes he's in a “great spot” for the competition.

“No matter how many moves we make or whatever, there's always gonna be competition to make for a spot on the team,” Miller said. “Nothing is given. I'm always gonna have to earn what I get.”

Despite these heavy additions, the 25-year-old right-hander remains focused on what he can control: his effort and preparation.

Miller impressed in 2023 with a strong rookie season, showcasing ace potential. However, his 2024 sophomore season proved to be a struggle. After a promising start, Miller battled with consistency, facing setbacks in both performance and command. But instead of letting last season define him, he’s using it as motivation to improve.

“I’ve been working super hard to get that spot, but whatever happens, happens,” Miller said. “All I know is I’m putting 100 percent effort into everything I do every single day to put myself in a good spot. I feel like I’m in a great spot for that position right now.”

While new talent and competition may fill the Dodgers’ rotation, Miller remains committed to earning his spot.