The Los Angeles Dodgers are investing a substantial amount of resources in their product, but unfortunately they expect you to give a “little” extra as well. Spring training tickets are now available to purchase, and the prices are going to raise some eyebrows.

If a family is looking to include an afternoon at Camelback Ranch in their winter getaway plans in 2025, they must be prepared to pay a minimum of $40-53 for a weekend game or $25-42 during the week, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The spontaneity of gathering a group of friends together to stretch out on the lawn and enjoy some Dodgers exhibition baseball will not hit quite the same after people are forced to dig deeper into their wallets.

The cost to see the reigning World Series champions could be more than triple the opportunity to watch the abysmal Chicago White Sox play on the same field. Depending on how fans respond to the spike in prices, the number can obviously change. For now, though, it might take a sizable financial commitment to get an early glimpse at Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Dodgers look to load up again for 2025

Los Angeles finally quieted the noise in October, vanquishing the New York Yankees in five games to capture its first 162-game season title in 36 years. The 2024 championship included similar elements to the 1988 one, namely an all-time great conclusion to Game 1 of the World Series. Now, the Dodgers will look to build an unquestioned dynasty, starting with another eventful offseason.

Those who jump on spring training tickets right away could be gambling on the chance to see Roki Sasaki deal from the mound. The 23-year-old flamethrower is the latest Japanese star to be linked to LA. His potential arrival could further protect the powerhouse against pitching injuries, which annually afflict it later in the year. Former Cy Young Corbin Burnes can also lead the rotation if the Dodgers are seriously interested in making another huge splash in free agency.

The demand to watch the champs will understandably be high come the regular season, but fans expect some clemency in spring training. Apparently, owners want to keep the vacuum cleaner running all yearlong.