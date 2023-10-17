And there goes another one. The list of candidates to be the new president of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox continues to shrink. Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes is the latest person to decline an interview with the organization, per The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

The rejection is particularly interesting, considering that the job would be a promotion for Gomes, who currently serves under Andrew Friedman in LA's front office. However, reports have indicated that Boston comes with multiple red flags for prospective targets, so perhaps the executive's decision should not come as a big surprise. Moreover, Gomes is perfectly happy with his current set-up.

“Yeah, I was very flattered and appreciative of the interest, but I love it here, and my family loves it here,” the former Tampa Bay Rays reliever told the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna Tuesday. Gomes has been with the Dodgers since after his MLB playing career ended, first being hired as pitching coordinator of performance in 2016.



And so, the Red Sox press on with their crucial search. They are reportedly interested in former Houston Astros GM and current Toronto Blue Jays vice president of baseball strategy James Click to head up their front office. He helped Houston navigate the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal, which transpired under the tenure of his predecessor Jeff Luhnow, and played a key role in the 2022 World Series Championship victory.

Boston must be on point in this selection process. The franchise has already taken a considerable hit in credibility in recent years, finishing in last place three of four seasons. Still, the Sox are apt to quickly and dramatically turn things around, as is evident by their track record. They just need the right individual steering the ship.

But that person is apparently not Brandon Gomes. He remains a valued member of the Dodgers organization ahead of what figures to be another monumental offseason for The Boys in Blue.