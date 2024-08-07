The long-awaited 2024 debut of Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol ended in devastating fashion. The right-hander, who spent the last four-plus months on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, was helped off the mound in LA's 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with what initially appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Graterol had the expression of a man who knew his season just ended before it even really got started, leaving his teammates and fans in visible despair, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. Fortunately, however, the injury looks worse than it is.

The team says he has a strained right hamstring, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. That is no reason to celebrate by any means, as a lengthy IL stint could still be in Graterol's future, but he has at least avoided the worst-case scenario that Dodger Stadium believed it had witnessed on Tuesday night.

Dodgers have been banking on Brusdar Graterol

The 25-year-old flamethrower threw only eight pitches before suffering the injury. Although the ballclub managed to earn a 66-47 record before his return, Graterol is someone whom manager Dave Roberts eagerly wants in his bullpen during October.

The Venezuelan native posted a sensational 1.20 ERA in 68 appearances last season, serving as a stabilizing force in the back end of the Dodgers' pen. It might be tough to trust him in a big spot this year, however, given that he has yet to make it through a full inning of work.

Before misfortune cruelly struck in the sixth versus the Phillies, Graterol struggled to find his form. He allowed one hit, one walk and was ultimately charged with two earned runs in his short-lived return. An encouraging outing by Clayton Kershaw (one run allowed in 4.2 innings), who recently got back himself, is overshadowed by this deeply disappointing development.

These type of setbacks are far too normal for this franchise. A day after the Dodgers received good news regarding Mookie Betts' status, they are dealt a brutal blow. Pitching injuries are especially ravaging the Dodgers' clubhouse, with important starters and relievers sidelined for extended periods of time.

Ownership is investing substantial funds in high-level talent in an effort to combat chronic injury and depth problems, but it stunningly might not be enough. Los Angeles' pitching staff could actually be depleted for a second postseason in a row.

That is something the Dodgers cannot control, though. They must make the best out of a bad situation, like they usually do, and scramble to find the right formula in time for the MLB playoffs. Hopefully, Brusdar Graterol gets another surprising diagnosis and steps back on the mound in the near future.