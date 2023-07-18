Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop/outfielder Chris Taylor unleashed a massive grand slam Monday night to lead his team to a come-from-behind 6-4 win against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. It's not the first grand slam hit this season by Taylor, whose crucial home run has the Dodgers entering an exclusive statistical territory.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Chris Taylor joins teammates Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and James Outman with multiple grand slams this season. The Dodgers are the 4th team all-time to have 4 players with multiple GS in a season, joining the 2018 Yankees, 2002 Cleveland and 1999 Cleveland.

The Dodgers were trailing Baltimore by two runs entering the sixth inning. Taylor had a fierce battle against the Orioles' Bryan Baker, as he fouled off four consecutive fastballs. He would later find the sweet spot with his barrel on a 0-2 pitch by Baker, as he lifted one to space for a grand slam that put the Dodgers ahead — for good.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He threw me a bunch in a row and I was able to get to that one,” Taylor shared following the Dodgers victory (h/t ESPN). “You can't cheat to it, because he's got slider and changeup as well. So you really are just trying to touch it. I think I was just able to kind of make the adjustment as he kept throwing them.”

With their latest win, the Dodgers improved to 54-39 and 4-1 since the MLB All-Star break.

Up next for the Dodgers is Game 2 of the series against the Orioles this Tuesday, with Los Angeles sending Michael Grove to the mound.

On the season, Taylor is hitting .214/.279/.474.