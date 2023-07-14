Fresh out of the MLB All-Star break, the Los Angeles Dodgers are making moves. Although they did not make a big splash Friday, the roster will look a tad different going into a road series against the New York Mets. Most notably, utility man Chris Taylor is returning to the club after a three-week stint on the injured list (knee), per LA.

The good news was expected, considering manager Dave Roberts indicated as much, but the Dodgers will still benefit from the positional depth the veteran brings to the diamond. He is hitting just .206 with 11 home runs in 59 games played this season. He has been known to go on a run, however, and could be headed for a resurgence now that he is healthy.

Taylor being activated off the IL means that someone had to be demoted from the MLB roster. That unlucky fate was bestowed upon Jonny Deluca, who was optioned to the minor leagues. The 25-year-old outfielder has played sparingly with LA, registering just 33 at-bats and a .212 batting average.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More room also had to be cleared for the newly signed Jake Marisnick, so veteran right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller is being moved to the 60-day IL due to neck pain. The former Houston Astros' outfielder is doing his best to ease his transition to hostile territory by addressing the infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Obviously, the injury to Miller is a bit of a blow, as the former All-Star has been a positive presence out of the bullpen with a 2.40 ERA in 25 appearances. Although the additions of Chris Taylor and Marisnick might seem minor on the surface, they are likely to evoke strong, albeit very different, reactions from Dodgers fans.