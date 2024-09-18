The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the MLB playoffs. However, their primary focus at the moment is holding onto the National League West. LA currently has just a 3.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the division. Pitching injuries have been the Dodgers' biggest struggle in 2024, but two updates were revealed on Wednesday in reference to Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller.

The latest on Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer, is on the injured list. The Dodgers star is dealing with a toe injury. The good news is that his injury isn't arm-related, but the issue has still been impactful enough to keep him out since late August.

On Wednesday, David Vassegh of SportsNet LA reported that Kershaw threw in the bullpen before the Dodgers' game in Miami against the Marlins. Perhaps Kershaw is trending in an encouraging direction ahead of the playoffs.

Fans will be quick to point out Kershaw's postseason frustrations. The Dodgers need all the pitching help they can get at the moment, though, and having a star like Kershaw return would help matters.

Kershaw has only made seven total starts in 2024, pitching to a 4.50 ERA. The seven outings stand out, however, as Kershaw will be rather fresh for the postseason if he is indeed able to return in October.

Dodgers seemingly make concerning Bobby Miller move

The Miller update isn't quite as promising. Miller reportedly no longer has a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic later reported that manager Dave Roberts confirmed Miller was optioned.

It is worth mentioning that Miller has dealt with injury concerns of his own in 2024. There is no denying the fact that while on the mound, though, Miller has struggled mightily.

The Dodgers right-handed hurler enjoyed a fine rookie season, pitching to a 3.76 ERA across 22 starts in 2023. His performance and potential had fans dreaming of a legitimate breakout campaign in 2024. In fact, some fans and experts predicted that Miller would receive National League Cy Young consideration.

Those predictions have not aged well.

Miller has been limited to only 13 games pitched because of injuries. In those 13 games, Miller has a lackluster 8.52 ERA in 56 innings of work.

The Dodgers surely still believe in Miller's ceiling. After all, he was the team's No. 1 pitching prospect heading into 2023. But 2024 has been a disappointment for Miller.

Dodgers potential playoff rotation

Shohei Ohtani and the offense will give the team plenty of run support. The bullpen is also reliable enough. The question is whether or not the Dodgers starting pitching will hold up in October.

Jack Flaherty has endured his share of ups and downs since joining the team at the trade deadline. Walker Buehler has yet to find his groove since returning from injury. Yoshinobu Yamamoto recently returned from injury and has pitched well overall in 2024. Yamamoto will likely be the Dodgers ace in the playoffs.

Landon Knack has also been a pleasant surprise for LA. Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone and Tony Gonsolin are all on the injured list alongside Kershaw. Gonsolin may return but he has not pitched in a big league game since 2023.

The Dodgers will have difficult decisions to make before the playoffs.