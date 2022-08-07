Clayton Kershaw is currently dealing with a bothersome back injury, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing their best to treat the 34-year-old and get him back to the field as soon as possible.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw received an epidural injection in his back to address the back issue, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com. He sustained the injury during their series with the San Francisco Giants recently, with the left-hander leaving his start after experiencing some lower back pain.

Kershaw has also went through an X-ray and MRI, which revealed nothing new or significant with regards to his injury. However, he was feeling some soreness in his back on Friday, forcing the team to place him on the 15-day injured list.

In a bit of good news, though, Roberts consider the MRI findings as a positive result.

“There wasn’t any new findings, so that’s a positive,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “This was the best-case scenario coming from the MRI.”

It remains to be seen how long Clayton Kershaw will be out and how soon he can pick the ball once again. The Dodgers are rolling and could really use his pitching to get them out of tough situations, though it will certainly be risky to rush him.

Kershaw has already dealt with injuries this season, with his latest IL placement the second time this year he was put on the list. He previously dealt with a pelvic injury.

For now, Dodgers fans can only be patient when it comes to Kershaw and hope for the best in his recovery. After all, back issues can really be tricky and difficult to recover from.