Dodgers' Andrew Friedman dropped an interesting viewpoint on the free agency status of Clayton Kershaw, amid the legend's shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is expected to have another busy offseason, which likely means wooing Shohei Ohtani and some other quality talents who can make the team better suited for a deep postseason run. Those big plans might also include keeping a beloved part of the franchise.

Friedman does not want shoulder surgery to stand in the way of Clayton Kershaw re-signing with LA. “[We're] giving them the time and space to make the best decision for their family,” he told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “But selfishly, we hope it’s for him to continue and finish his career in Dodger blue.”

Despite his uneven playoff production, which now includes a brutal outing versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kershaw is unquestionably one of the best Dodgers of all-time. From 2009-2018, the lefty dominated batters at an incomprehensible level. His 2.48 career ERA is wildly out of place in the modern game. The accolades can go on and on…until we get to October of course.

Needless jokes aside, fans would genuinely be heartbroken if the 35-year-old's LA tenure ended on such a painful note. He battled through injury during the 2023 regular season and still managed to record a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts. Kershaw's durability and perseverance is beyond admirable, but is this medical setback a sign that he is headed towards a sharp decline?

Andrew Freidman and the Dodgers might be willing to take that risk, especially since their starting pitching rotation is ridden with other injury concerns. Clayton Kershaw plans to return in the summer of 2024. It is unfathomable to picture him wearing another uniform.