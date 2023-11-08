There are betting odds that suggest a Cody Bellinger-Los Angeles Dodgers reunion is a realistic possibility

Cody Bellinger is going to receive interest in free agency following his impressive 2023 bounce back season with the Chicago Cubs. The outfielder should have plenty of teams to choose from. Although most people around the MLB world aren't anticipating a Bellinger-Los Angeles Dodgers reunion, Betonline's odds suggest it could be a possibility.

The Dodgers' odds to sign Bellinger sit at +200 which leads the way. Rounding out the top five are the Philadelphia Phillies (+300), New York Yankees (+500), Houston Astros (+500), and San Francisco Giants (+700).

The Yankees and Bellinger have often been linked to one another ever since last offseason. New York needs a powerful left-handed bat and an outfielder, and Bellinger obviously provides both of those needs.

But a Dodgers-Cody Bellinger reunion apparently is not out of the cards. Despite the odds, it still seems fairly unlikely. Anything can happen though.

Cody Bellinger's Dodgers career was terrific… until it wasn't

Bellinger, who is still only 28-years old, broke onto the MLB scene in 2017. He immediately made an All-Star team and went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year award.

It was clear Los Angeles had a future star.

After taking a step back in 2018, although his numbers were still respectable, Bellinger won his first and only MVP award during the 2019 campaign. In addition to also being selected to his second All-Star team, Bellinger won the Gold Glove award as well.

His numbers declined in 2020 and Bellinger suffered a shoulder injury during a celebration in the 2020 postseason. The injury impacted his performance over the next two years, as Cody Bellinger struggled mightily in 2021 and 2022 before the Dodgers let him go last offseason.

The Cubs took a chance on Bellinger, who was searching for a one-year deal to prove himself yet again. Sure enough, that is exactly what he did.

Bellinger posted an .881 OPS to go along with a 20-20 season during the '23 campaign, setting himself up nicely for a big payday this offseason. Perhaps the Dodgers will take a chance on him and bring him back into the mix.

Still, the Yankees seem like a more realistic fit for the former MVP. Regardless of where he lands, Cody Bellinger is back and ready to help his next team in pivotal fashion.