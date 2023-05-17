A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Three days after the passing of his mother, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw toed the rubber Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. As one could imagine, it’s not easy to perform a job with a heavy heart because of a death in the family, but Kershaw still put up an admirable effort, albeit in a 5-1 loss.

After the game, Clayton Kershaw made sure to express his gratitude to everyone who tried to lift up his spirits amid the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh, a day before Mother’s Day.

“I just want to say thank you, everybody, for the condolences this week,” Clayton Kershaw told reporters (h/t Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue). “Fans, everybody reaching out. It’s been humbling to see how many people reached out, and I’m thankful for that. She was a great lady. Just thank you to everybody that’s reached out.”

Kershaw lasted just four innings against the Twins and gave up two earned runs on seven hits with a free pass issued over 90 pitches. It’s his first loss at Dodger Stadium in two years. So far this season, the 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw is 6-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over nine starts.

“It was just a matter that I didn’t have good stuff. That happens from time to time for whatever reason,” noted Kershaw following the loss. “They put good at-bats on me the whole night. I wasn’t able to have any quick innings.”

Kershaw is scheduled to make his next start on Sunday in a series finale versus the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.