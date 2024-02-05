Ryan Brasier. will still be a Dodger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will keep going with reliever Ryan Brasier on their roster after it's been reported by MLB insider that the pitcher has signed with the National League powerhouse Monday morning. Moreover, the deal is said to be for two years and worth $9million, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Free-agent reliever Ryan Brasier in agreement with Dodgers on two-year, $9M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Chance to reach $13M total through incentives. First with agreement: @JonHeyman.”

The Dodgers keep one of their best relievers

In 2023, his first season with the Dodgers, Brasier appeared in 39 games and posted a 2-0 record to go with a 0.70 ERA and 2.48 FIP across 38.2 innings of work, all as a bullpen piece. Brasier showed flashes of brilliance as his job with the Dodgers. Beyond the basic stats, he also had a .183 BABIP and a 0.7 percent home rate along with a 26.6 percent strikeout rate for the Dodgers. Among LA relievers last season with at least 30 innings logged on the mound, Brasier had the best WHIP with 0.72 and also No. 1 in home run allowed per nine innings with only 0.23.

The Dodgers first assigned Brasier to the minors when they acquired him in June of 2023, months after he was released by the Boston Red Sox. Once he got called up by the Dodgers to the main roster, Brasier took advantage of the chance to shine and has now parlayed his 2023 showing with the team into a lucrative contract.

There seems to be nothing that will stop the Dodgers in the offseason from finding ways to put together the best roster it possibly could heading into the 2024 campaign.