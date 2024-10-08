The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are locked in a tight battle in the NLDS. The Dodgers won a tightly contested Game 1 at home before the Padres answered with six home runs on their way to a 10-2 blowout win in Game 2, and now the two bitter rivals are locked at one game apiece.

Late in Game 2, tempers flared on the Padres side when a Dodgers fan threw a baseball onto the field in the direction of outfielder Jurickson Profar, causing a lengthy delay while things settled down. Despite the emotions of the series reaching its peak, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident that his team can keep it together, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Emotionally we’re as good as I’ve seen us,” Roberts said, per Nightengale.

The rivalry between the two NL West foes has heated up in recent years as the Padres have ascended to the top of the sport. This is their third playoff meeting in the past five seasons, with the Dodgers sweeping San Diego 3-0 in the 2020 NLDS and the Padres returned the favor with a four-game victory in the same round in 2022.

The Dodgers and the Padres will square off once again on Tuesday night with a 2-1 series lead hanging in the balance, and the winner will move just one game away from advancing to the NLCS.

Walker Buehler will be making his 2024 postseason debut for the Dodgers following a difficult regular season after returning from Tommy John Surgery. In 16 starts, Buehler went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA.

The Dodgers will have their work cut out for them at the plate against Michael King, who threw a gem in his first start of these 2024 playoffs. In Game 1 against the Braves, King threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 Atlanta batters. If he can bring similar stuff to the mound in Game 3, it will be tough sledding for the Dodgers in San Diego.