The Los Angeles Dodgers may be one of the deepest teams in MLB heading into the 2023 season, but they still have some glaring needs to address on the roster. On Sunday, manager Dave Roberts got brutally honest on the state of the Dodgers’ center field position, indicating that he still has absolutely no idea who will be starting in the outfield come Opening Day, via Bill Plunkett.

When asked who the Dodgers’ starting center fielder will be in 2023, Roberts admitted to reporters that he hadn’t made a decision yet, saying “I think your guys’ guess right now is as good as mine.”

With Spring Training set to get underway in short order, the Dodgers will certainly need to lock down a starting center fielder before long. There’s a chance they let Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson share CF duties in 2023, but that tandem may not have fans feeling overly optimistic.

After Cody Bellinger departed the Dodgers in free agency, joining the Cubs on a one-year deal, the Dodgers failed to find a replacement during the offseason. Now, there are some major question marks at the position, and Roberts’ response to questions about the prospective starter will have fans worried.

For a team with World Series aspirations, the lack of a recognizable starter in center field is a big problem, and one the Dodgers did not successfully navigate during the offseason. Dave Roberts did nothing but enhance fans’ worries over the situation with his latest comments, indicating it may come down to the wire for the starting center fielder to emerge.