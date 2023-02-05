The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $11 million contract extension, per Daniel Alvarez-Montes. The deal will go through 2024 and includes a $5 million club option for the 2025 campaign. Rojas, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins during the offseason, is set to serve in a utility role for the Dodgers in 2023.

Miguel Rojas struggled at the plate last year. But he still played a respectable brand of defense at shortstop for the Marlins. The Dodgers are expecting to utilize his versatility. Rojas will likely see time at short, second, and third base.

There’s a chance that he could win an everyday starting job during Spring Training. But for now, Gavin Lux is expected to play shortstop with Max Muncy at third and Miguel Vargas as second.

Miguel Rojas, who previously played for the Dodgers in 2014, expressed his excitement to return to Los Angeles.

“2014 feels like it was yesterday. Excited and happy to be back,” Rojas shared.

The Dodgers have a youth movement of sorts in the works. Young players such as Miguel Vargas and James Outman have a strong chance of making the team out of Spring Training. Meanwhile, top prospects Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller have MLB ETAs of 2023 and could see big league time down the road. As a result, Miguel Rojas’ veteran presence will prove to be crucial for the ball club in 2023.

Rojas will aim to do all he can to help the Dodgers compete in the National League West this year.