Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is still on the injured list with an oblique strain. The veteran slugger landed on the IL in May and has not played since. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided an update on Muncy's status Tuesday, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“We still feel very strongly Max will be with us for the stretch run,” Gomes said.

Muncy, 33, had struggled offensively before being placed on the IL. He was slashing just .223/.323/.475/.798 in 40 games before suffering the injury. Muncy was still hitting for power as evidenced by his .798 OPS, nine home runs and eight doubles. But he was struggling overall from an offensive standpoint.

With that being said, Muncy has plenty of postseason experience. He understands how to deal with the pressure of the big moments. Having Muncy available for the stretch run and postseason would provide LA with a boost.

When will Max Muncy return to Dodgers?

Muncy's timeline is uncertain. His progression from the oblique injury has seemingly been slower than expected. Los Angeles would love for the infielder to return soon, but the fact of the matter is that Muncy's status is uncertain right now.

The Dodgers feature more than enough talent and depth to compete amid Muncy's absence. In fact, they feature arguably the best all-around offensive attack in MLB. From a talent standpoint, the Dodgers could realistically compete for a World Series championship even if Muncy does not return.

Chemistry matters as well, though. Muncy has played for the Dodgers since the 2018 season. He is a leader who the Dodgers will certainly want on the field in October.

For now, Max Muncy will continue to focus on his recovery from the injury. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.