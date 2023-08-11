All eyes were on Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw last night as he made his highly anticipated return from injury against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw ended up throwing a great game and the Dodgers got the win, but it ended up being a low-scoring pitcher's duel between him and Rockies starter Ty Blach. Blach performed so well that he earned some very high praise from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“I know it's Ty, but he's like Cy Blach against the Dodgers,” Roberts said after the game, according to a tweet from Matthew Moreno.

The Cy Young is given to the best to the best pitcher in the National League and the American League. The way that Blach pitched last night is certainly one of the better performances you'll see out of a pitcher, and it warranted the comments from Dave Roberts.

Ty Blach went six innings and gave up one run, three hits, struck out two and walked two. It was a 1-1 game when Blach left the game. Clayton Kershaw put up similar numbers, lasting five innings and giving up one run and three hits while striking out four and walking none. The biggest difference between the two was throwing strikes. Kershaw threw 45 strikes on 67 pitches and Blach threw 47 on 83.

It ended up being a great game for both pitchers, and Dodgers fans were certainly pleased with how Kershaw looked returning from injury. Thursday's game was the first of four between these two teams, and they will finish this series throughout the weekend.