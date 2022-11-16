Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Dave Roberts was tested in 2022. The Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with underperformance from superstars, injuries, and adversity. But Roberts was still able to lead the team to a remarkable 111-win campaign. Although the ultimate goal for Roberts and the Dodgers is to win the World Series, LA’s skipper recently took some time to reflect on his individual 2022 managing performance, per MLB Network.

“I don’t like to talk about myself but I do think this is probably the best work I’ve done as far as managing players,” Dave Roberts said.

Roberts, who finished 2nd in NL Manager of the Year voting, explained why he believes this was his best work in reference to managing players.

“Max Muncy and I became very close this year because of his struggle and knowing that the manager is going to be with him when he’s struggling,” Roberts said. “And Cody Bellinger the same thing and Justin (Turner) a few years back, he struggled and I stuck with him and he proved to make me look very good, and the same thing happened again this year where he was the best hitter on the planet for the last three months.”

Dave Roberts’ commitment to players is difficult to deny. However, the Dodgers will need to make a decision on Cody Bellinger after back-to-back underwhelming seasons. They also would like to bring Justin Turner back, but opted not to exercise his option ahead of free agency.

Regardless of what happens with Bellinger and Turner, the Dodgers are confident that Roberts will lead LA to another competitive season in 2023.