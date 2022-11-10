Published November 10, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Justin Turner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the last 9 years, but it seems quite likely that the veteran third baseman will be wearing a new uniform in 2023.

Turner’s contract had a $16 million option for the upcoming season, but the Dodgers did not exercise that opportunity to keep him in the fold. MLB insider Jim Bowden says the Dodgers have some interest in bringing Turner back into the fold, but not at that price.

Turner will turn 38 prior to the end of the month, and he suffered something of a downturn in his productivity last season. In addition to his slash line of .278/.350/.438 season, his home run total fell from 27 to 13. He also played in 23 fewer games in 2022 than he did the previous season.

One of the reasons the Dodgers may not want to pursue Turner for the upcoming season is their potential interest in pursuing record-setting free agent outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees slugger is on the open market after belting an American League record 62 home runs last season.

Taking Turner’s salary off the books — and possibly doing the same with Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger — could put the Dodgers in a position to make a substantial offer to Judge.

Justin Turner has been very productive for the Dodgers since becoming a member of the team in 2014. He has 20 or more home runs in 4 seasons in Los Angeles, and has driven in 65 runs or more in 5 seasons. He had a career high 90 RBI in 2016. The 2022 Roberto Clemente Award winner is a two-time National League All-Star.