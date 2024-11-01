The Los Angeles Dodgers can finally celebrate now that they've won the World Series to cap a grueling season. For manager Dave Roberts, that means listening to Kendrick Lamar.

Roberts referenced Lamar's hit “Not Like Us” at the championship parade on Friday, via r/baseball.

“One thing I know guys, THEY NOT LIKE US!” Roberts said at the podium in front of a massive crowd at Dodger Stadium.

That line, of course, references Lamar's hit “Not Like Us” that took the world by storm over the spring and summer. With Lamar hailing from Compton, California, the Dodgers have proudly included the song in their stadium soundtrack recently.