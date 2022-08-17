Dave Roberts gets real about Craig Kimbrel’s status as Dodgers closer after blown save vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered their second loss in three games after Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel failed to suppress the Milwaukee Brewers’ comeback bid Tuesday night. Kimbrel entered the bottom of the 11th inning of the game with the Dodgers leading, 4-3, but he gave up two earned runs on two hits in just a third of the frame, allowing the Brewers to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat. Kimbrel hasn’t been particularly sharp on the mound of late, and his most recent gaffe adds more bad taste to the Dodgers’ mouth. Nevertheless, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts doesn’t seem to have any plans of making a switch to the closer slot.

Via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times:

Dave Roberts said he still isn’t considering a change at closer. He said he “felt Craig threw the baseball just fine tonight.” Added: “The result is not what any of us wanted, but I’m not gonna just go by results alone, if I believe that the stuff is good, the process is good.”

Craig Kimbrel entered the Brewers game on the heels of a not-so-good start to the month of August, as he carried with him Tuesday a 5.40 ERA this month. He also allowed two earned runs on three hits in his last two innings on the mound across two games. But while Kimbrel is sporting just a 4.39 ERA, he has an excellent 2.46 FIP. All he needs now is to limit the balls he allows to come into play, as his high 3.82 BABIP suggests. Dave Roberts is hoping Kimbrel will turn it around sooner than later.