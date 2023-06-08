The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the injured list with a blister on his finger, and manager Dave Roberts was asked about Syndergaard being able to reset mentally, physically and emotionally.

“Yeah, I think all of the above,” Dave Roberts said, via SportsNet LA. “I think with, the physical, the emotional, the mental part, as he's talked about has taken a toll on him. So the ability to get him away from this, he left today to go back to Los Angeles to kind of get back, you know, to get back to normalcy. I don't know the timetable, I think for me it's just kind of a reset like you had mentioned and we'll see where we go from there.”

Dave Roberts on Noah Syndergaard's move to the IL and the plan for him going forward. pic.twitter.com/v0EEe2Ikpp — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 8, 2023

Noah Syndergaard pitched for the Dodgers on June 7 against the Reds. He pitched three innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, bringing his season ERA to 7.16. It has been a struggle this season for Syndergaard, and he has spoken about the struggles over the last couple of weeks. Hopefully the IL stint allows him to recover both the blister on his hand and reset mentally.

It will be interesting to see if the time off helps Syndergaard when he does return. If he does not, it is unlikely that he will remain in the Dodgers rotation. Dave Roberts has commented about that. He has been understanding regarding what Syndergaard is going through, but knows it is unsustainable for the Dodgers to keep him in the rotation unless the performance improves.