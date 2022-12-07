By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers watched as former National League MVP Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency on Tuesday. Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers back in November, was probably a longshot to return to Los Angeles.

But that isn’t stopping Roberts and the Dodgers from feeling as if they must upgrade the outfield after Bellinger’s departure. Roberts told the media that the Dodgers have interest in a centerfielder, according to David Vassegh on Twitter.

Bellinger spent much of his time in center for the Dodgers. With the slugger heading to the Cubs, Los Angeles has Chris Taylor as the only realistic option to play center at the moment, not counting any of the club’s top prospects.

Clearly, Dave Roberts and company would be comfortable with a seasoned veteran in center field.

Luckily, such options are out there in MLB free agency. The Dodgers could look at free agent centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who showed the club just how capable he is in the outfield during their regular season meeting with the New York Mets.

Nimmo also proved to be an elite run scorer atop the Mets lineup this year.

Or perhaps the Dodgers could go the defensive rout and sign Kevin Kiermaier, a three-time Gold Glover.

If none of those free agency options appeal, Pittsburgh Pirates centerfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade and would undoubtedly welcome the opportunity to play for a winner like the Dodgers.

Dave Roberts and Los Angeles have some options. But they will need to move quickly.