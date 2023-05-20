The Los Angeles Dodgers are confident in their pitching staff, and one of their key performers is left-handed starter Julio Urias. However, Urias is coming off a difficult performance in a 16-8 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has concerns about his pitcher.

Dave Roberts said the #Dodgers are looking into whether Julio Urías was tipping pitches last night, but so far it doesn’t sound like they saw anything out of the norm Roberts noted the main problem was that Urías just made too many mistakes over the plate (see below) https://t.co/MV39DewBOC — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 19, 2023

Specifically, Roberts and other members of the Dodgers organization have questions about whether Urias is tipping his pitches.

Urias lasted just 3 innings on the mound against the Cardinals. The Dodgers had a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the third, and Urias gave up 6 runs in the bottom of that inning. The Cardinals hitters battered Urias, blasting 4 home runs in that frame.

That’s one of the reasons Roberts was concerned that Urias was tipping his pitches. However, that may not be the case because the Cardinals are suddenly a hot-hitting team. In the win over the Dodgers, Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman each hit 2 home runs, while Nolan Arenado, Juan Yepez and Paul DeJong also hit long balls.

The seven home runs hit by the Cardinals was the most by the team since 1940.

Jose Urias was upset with his performance and the way he threw the ball. “I know that I missed badly and I paid the price for it,” Urias said. “I’ve got to do a better job of executing pitches.”

Roberts hinted that the Cardinals seemed to have a very clear idea of how Urias was attempting to attack Cardinals hitters.

“I hate to discount what they did,” Roberts said. “It just seemed like they were just on everything he threw. He didn’t make good pitches.”