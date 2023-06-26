Its' a bittersweet Sunday for Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. Although the Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in extra innings, 6-5, to come up short of completing a sweep of the reigning World Series champions at Dodger Stadium, Freeman was able to reach a major milestone in the same game. With a double

Freeman became the latest member of the 2,000-hit club with a double in the sixth inning against the Astros. The day definitely would have been lovelier for him had the Dodgers managed to secure a win, but just like when he hit his home run No. 300 last May, his milestone did not translate to a victory for his team.

Via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

#Dodgers toasted Freddie Freeman for his 2,000th career hit today — just as they toasted him after his 300th HR last month. Both came in losses — which is not lost on Freeman. “0-for-2 in milestones,” he said.

Nevertheless, there should be no stopping Freddie Freeman from enjoying a personal achievement.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I seem to get these milestones in losses. That’s what Doc said in the little speech after — it’s a little curse. But just seeing how happy my dad, my stepmom, my wife, my kids were for me, just makes it special … another special memory for the Freeman family,” Freeman added.

The 33-year-old infielder finished the Astros game 2-for-5 with a run and a strikeout. Freeman had another double in the eighth inning that drove Mookie Betts to the plate to cut the Astros' lead down to two. An at-bat later, the Dodgers were able to tie the game up at 4-4 with catcher Will Smith lifting a two-run home run that also sent Freeman home.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Freeman is the sixth active player to reach the milestone.

“Freddie Freeman's 8th inning RBI double tonight vs Houston was the 2,000th hit of his MLB career. He is the 6th active player with at least 2,000 career hits. Detroit's Miguel Cabrera is the active leader in hits with 3,119.”

On the season, the former National League MVP is slashing .317/.397/.549 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI.