The Los Angeles Dodgers go for the World Series sweep as they visit the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our World Series odds series with a Dodgers-Yankees prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Yankees Game 4 Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Luis Gil

The Dodgers are expected to have a bullpen game, with Anthony Banda, Ryan Brasier, Landon Knack, or Michael Kopech starting the game.

Luis Gil (15-7) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Gil has made one post-season appearance. He pitched in game four of the ALCS, going four innings, while giving up three hits and three walks. Gil would surrender two runs, and take the no-decision as the Yankees beat the guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Gil was 6-4 at home in 15 starts with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.84 opponent batting average.

Here are the Dodgers-Yankees World Series Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Dodgers-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +116

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Yankees Game 4

Time: 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers finished the regular season second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. They were led by Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani hit .310 with a .390 on-base percentage. He had 54 home runs, 130 RBIS, and scored 134 runs. Further, he stole 59 bases this year. Teoscar Hernandez also had a solid season. He hit .272 with a .339 on-base percentage. Hernandez had 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 84 runs scored. Freddie Freeman rounded out the top bats on the year. He hit .282 with 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 81 runs scored.

Freddie Freeman has been amazing in the World Series, and solid in the playoffs overall. He is hitting .250 in the playoffs with three home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts has been dominated in the playoffs. He is hitting .291 with a .394 on-base percentage. Betts has four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Finally, Tommy Edman has been great. He is hitting .345 in the playoffs with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Current Dodgers have faced Luis Gil for 25 career at-bats. They have hit .240 with a walk against Gil. Teoscar Hernandez is two for five with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Mookie Better is one for three with a double and two RBIs. Further, Andy Pages, Gavin Lux, and Enrique Hernandez all have hits against Gil,

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees finished the regular season third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .458 on-base percentage. Judge has 58 home runs this year, helping to his 144 RBIs. Further, he has scored 122 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .419 on-base percentage. He has 41 home runs and 109 RBIs this year, scoring 128 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .243 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 28 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Giancarlo Stanton has led the way in the playoffs. He is hitting .298 with six home runs, 14 RBIS, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Juan Soto is hitting .326 in the playoffs with four home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored. Still, Aaron Judge has struggled in the playoffs. He is hitting just .140, with two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Judge is just one for 12 in the series with a walk, no RBIs, and no runs scored.

Final Dodgers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Luis Gil will be tasked with keeping the Yankees season alive. While he has been solid in the last month, one major issue for him has been walks. He has given up three or more walks in three of his last four starts. The Dodgers were second in the majors, just behind the Yankees, in walks taken this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game. They have shown that can be effective, but with a 3-0 series lead, the pressure to make sure it is a perfect outing for the bullpen game is not there. Since 2000, four teams have had a 3-0 series lead, and all four series ended in a sweep. That trend may be broken in this one, but the Dodgers will at least keep it close.

Final Dodgers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-178)