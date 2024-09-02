The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a 14-3 blowout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, and despite the rough performance, manager Dave Roberts is still confident in his team heading into Monday's series finale as the Dodgers try to take three out of four.

“We got put into a tough spot today, then you're just trying to find a way to salvage pitching,” Dave Roberts said, via ESPN. “I think the positive is we're back to full strength for tomorrow with a chance to win the series.”

Justin Wrobleski got the start for the Dodgers, filling in for Clayton Kershaw, who was on the injured list. It did not go well, as he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed 10 earned runs. Justin Wrobleski faced 11 batters in an eight-run second inning for the Diamondbacks. After that, Roberts kept Wrobleski in the game because of bullpen pitchers who were used in the previous games, and to set up to have important arms available for Monday's game.

“It's part of being a starting pitcher,” Wrobleski said, via ESPN. “It's part of pitching in this league. It's a hard league to pitch in obviously. Just kind of keep grinding.”

It has been a very high-scoring series so far, but taking three out of four would be a massive success for the Dodgers, who are trying to build their lead back up in the National League West.

Dodgers trying to closer out NL West in September

Despite having some really rough stretches this season, the Dodgers still have as good of a chance as anyone to win the World Series, and after a recent stretch of good play, they are back to five games up in the division and hold the best record in baseball.

A win on Monday over the Diamondbacks would extend the lead to six games, although the San Diego Padres are still in the conversation as well. For a few days, it seemed like it might be a tighter race in the National League West, but this recent stretch provides the Dodgers with a chance to close things out with some time to spare down the stretch.

In the 2024 MLB season, the theme has been that there are a lot of good teams, but none of the top teams are flawless by any means. Los Angeles having the trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman back together has been huge.

After the last game against the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will play the Los Angeles Angels on the road for a two-game series that starts on Tuesday.