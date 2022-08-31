Last season, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May appeared to be on the verge of breaking out as a star in baseball. He posted a 2.74 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP across his first five starts. Sadly, he then tore his UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) causing him to undergo Tommy John surgery.

It has taken over a year but he has finally returned to the Dodgers rotation. Through his first two starts, he has looked pretty good. So much so that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed it Tuesday.

“I talked to him (May) after the loss. If we could have banked his first two performances coming back from Tommy John, we would have banked what he’s done so far. … I think Dustin’s doing everything and more than we could have hoped for,” Roberts said.

In Dustin May’s first start back on August 20, he tossed five shutout innings, striking out nine. Only three batters even reached base against him. He went an inning further in his next start on Saturday, but took the loss in a 2-1 game against the Marlins.

While May was recovering, he worked on a new pitch to help him get lefties out. He now incorporates a changeup in his arsenal, which tends to neutralize lefties who are aggressive.

It’s good timing that the Dodgers got May back. Tony Gonsolin was recently placed on the injured list with a forearm injury. He is expected to miss the next couple of weeks. There is good news on the injury front though. The Dodgers announced that Clayton Kershaw will make his return to the rotation against the Mets Thursday.