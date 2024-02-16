Dave Roberts hasn't made his decision.

General manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up for what figures to be a pivotal 2024 season, in which anything short of a World Series trophy will mean disappointment for the team and its fans. The Dodgers are coming off of a shocking postseason sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks last October, and then Roberts and the Los Angeles brass promptly responded by signing free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani in the offseason, setting the stage for the highly important 2024 campaign.

One area of the game that was brutally exposed by the Diamondbacks was the Dodgers' pitching, or lack thereof, and it seems that Roberts still hasn't made a decision on who will take over closing duties, although last year's closer Evan Phillips definitely figures to be in the mix.

“I definitely don’t think it’s going to be like it was last year,” Roberts said, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “I think with Evan, what he did in that role – he did a very nice job. I wouldn’t say (closer by) committee. It’s a good conversation. I don’t think we need to have it right now.

“I do see Evan doing the brunt of the closing of games. But I still believe it’s prudent to kind of keep that door open where if there’s opportunities in the eighth inning where I think he’s the best option to help us win a baseball game to do that. So I’m going to have a conversation with him. But I think our bullpen is going to be a strength.”

Spring training begins later this month.