Derek Jeter reacts to the death of Vin Scully

Tuesday was a sad day across the baseball world as we truly lost a legend. Los Angeles Dodgers iconic broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at 94 years old and countless athletes reacted to the news. On Wednesday morning, Derek Jeter offered his condolences on Twitter:

RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed. — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) August 3, 2022

Whenever Jeter played the Dodgers between 1995 and 2014, Vin Scully was on the mic working his magic. There will never be another broadcaster with the imagination, bravado, and personality of Scully, who retired in 2016 and called his last game on September 25th that year.

The Dodgers organization also released a heartfelt statement after hearing about the passing of one of their own:

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Dodgers fans gathered at Chavez Ravine late Tuesday evening to honor Scully. This is undoubtedly a storied franchise but the two names that instantly come to mind are Jackie Robinson and Vin Scully. He was truly that special to the sport and Los Angeles as a whole.

Like Jeter said, RIP Vin Scully. You’ll never be forgotten.