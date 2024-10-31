Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' triumphant World Series win over the New York Yankees, Clayton Kershaw, (arguably) the greatest pitcher of all time, strongly supported manager Dave Roberts, who navigated the team through a postseason filled with adversity. The Dodgers' victory on Wednesday night secured their status as world champions and marked a significant moment of vindication for Roberts, whose managerial decisions have often been scrutinized.

“It’s a lot of vindication for Dave. Doc did a great job. He did a great job this postseason,” Kershaw said via Andy McCullough of the Athletic.

Roberts' strategy throughout the playoffs was pivotal, especially given the injuries and challenges that could have derailed their campaign. Despite missing key players and relying on a patched-up pitching roster, Roberts’ tactical acumen shone through, particularly in managing the bullpen across multiple series against formidable opponents like the Padres, Mets, and Yankees.

The World Series was a test of Roberts' resolve and strategic planning. The Dodgers were tasked with overcoming their opponents and their own internal trials, including a pitching staff that was stretched thin due to injuries. Roberts’ decision to employ bullpen games throughout the postseason was a risky move that ultimately paid dividends, showcasing his ability to adapt and innovate under pressure.

The Dodgers defeat the Yankees in the 2024 World Series

This championship adds a lustrous chapter to Roberts' career, improving his impressive resume and solidifying his legacy within the sport. With a career winning percentage of .618—the best among non-Negro Leagues managers—Roberts has consistently demonstrated his prowess in leading the team to success during the regular season and now, decisively, in the postseason.

The triumph was particularly sweet given the past criticisms of Roberts, especially those stemming from the 2017 World Series loss which involved controversial decisions and external factors like the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. However, this victory in 2024 underlines his strategic brilliance and ability to lead his team to the apex of baseball achievement.

Roberts himself reflected on the victory with a sense of humility and gratitude, acknowledging the support and strength of the organization and his team.

“I’m a part of a great organization, a lot of great people around me supporting me, and we’ve won a lot of ballgames. This is something I really wanted. I wanted this one,” he stated.

As the Dodgers celebrate this victory, the conversation around Roberts is likely to shift, with many now viewing him as a potential Hall of Fame candidate. His adept handling of the team through thick and thin, culminating in multiple World Series titles, makes a compelling case for his inclusion among baseball’s managerial elite.