The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to exercise Miguel Rojas' club option for the 2025 season, valuing it at $5 million, as Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic confirmed. This move solidifies Rojas' place on the team following a year marked by steady performance, a challenging injury, and drama.

In the 2024 regular season, Rojas was a consistent presence in the Dodgers' lineup, appearing in 103 games and producing a commendable slash line of .283/.337/.410. He contributed six home runs and 36 RBIs over 337 plate appearances, proving to be a valuable asset in the Dodgers' offensive setup.

However, Rojas' season was not without its hurdles. He suffered a torn adductor injury during the NLDS (National League Division Series) against the San Diego Padres, an ailment severe enough to require offseason surgery. Despite this setback, Rojas demonstrated resilience by participating in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, although he did not record a hit in three at-bats.

Miguel Rojas will return to the Dodgers in 2025

The decision to retain Rojas for another year reflects the Dodgers' strategy of maintaining a blend of experience and skill within the roster, particularly in the infield. Rojas, at 35, brings a veteran presence and a high baseball IQ that the Dodgers value, and he was a huge reason the team won the World Series in 2024.

There is some uncertainty regarding Rojas' recovery timeline. The surgery on his adductor muscle—crucial for a shortstop's mobility—raises questions about his readiness for the start of spring training. The Dodgers, however, have shown confidence in his ability to return to full fitness and continue contributing to the team both on and off the field.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Dodgers are poised to benefit from Rojas' leadership and defensive prowess, assuming his recovery proceeds as planned. His ability to mentor younger players and his familiarity with the Dodgers' defensive schemes are invaluable assets that the team was keen to secure.

As the Dodgers continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, keeping Rojas in the fold underscores their commitment to stability and experience, essential qualities for a team with perennial championship aspirations. Rojas' role may evolve depending on the dynamics of the team and his post-surgery performance, but his influence within the clubhouse and on the diamond is expected to remain significant.