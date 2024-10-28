In the middle of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas isn't worried about what New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. thinks about him.

Chisholm came to the Yankees midseason from the Miami Marlins, where he and Rojas were teammates from 2020-22. The outspoken Yankees infielder shared his thoughts about his time on a team with Rojas during a Spring Training appearance on The Pivot podcast.

“You can’t be a team leader when you’ve got guys that’s been in the clubhouse that’s been in there nine or 10 years even though they suck,” Chisholm said. “They’ve been there for nine or 10 years and the team calls them the team captain. But they’re not a good captain, they’re not a good person, you’re not even a good athlete at this point.”

Seven months later, the two are going against each other in the World Series. In the lead-up to Game 3 of the series, which the Dodgers lead 2-0, Rojas told the New York Post that he doesn't care what Chisholm thinks.

“I don’t really pay much attention to people’s opinions, other than people I really care about,” he said. “I can’t really tell you anything about his opinions because I don’t take his opinions the way he was talking.

“I feel like I know my value,” he added. “And I know what I bring to a team. Nobody needs to reinforce that.”

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm and Dodgers' Miguel Rojas represent a new school vs. old school divide

Without knowing exactly what was going on in the Miami clubhouse, it seems the strife between Chisholm and Rojas stems from a philosophical new vs. old school approach that often divides young players from veterans in baseball. In his appearance on The Pivot, Chisholm brought up some of the older players on the Marlins chiding a rookie for emulating Juan Soto's shuffle despite him not being nearly as accomplished.

Rojas would have been one of the more experienced players on those Marlins teams. Chisholm, meanwhile, was one of the younger players, prone to “extra styling, especially when the team was struggling,” per The Post.

Speaking in August, former Marlins manager Don Mattingly defended both of his ex-players.

“I love both guys that were involved, kind of the main players,” he told The Post. “I think anything that happens when one guy is trying to help the other — it’s always the way you go about it.”

“Jazz is Jazz. He’s himself,” Mattingly added. “I love Jazz just from the standpoint of I think he’s fearless. I don’t think he’s afraid of anybody out there at the plate.”

Chisholm has not addressed his feud with Rojas since the World Series began.