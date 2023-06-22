The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers are beloved far and wide in the Southern California area. This is why it is no surprise that the two teams would do cross-promotional events, including the most recent announcement of a LeBron James inspired bobblehead being given out by the Dodgers at an August 19th home game, reports MLB Life.

The @Dodgers are giving away a LeBron James bobblehead on August 19th 👀 pic.twitter.com/8iTyfNYIis — MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 22, 2023

A LeBron James bobblehead will certainly have both Dodgers and Lakers fans heading to the stadium in droves. Come August 19th, the games the Dodgers will be playing will also be more meaningful, so a packed house on the night of the LeBron James bobblehead can probably be expected.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James himself has made it to a few Dodgers games ever since he arrived on the Lakers and has been an avid supporter of his neighbors in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are expected to make a postseason run again this year, adding to the recent success of Los Angeles sports.

The Lakers didn't go as far as they would have liked this season, although the trip to the Western Conference Finals can be looked at as a pseudo-success after such a rough start to the season. Next year James and company will look to find themselves in the NBA Finals with not many years left in James' tank.

Make sure to tune into the Dodgers game on August 19th to see if LeBron James is in attendance for his bobblehead night. The Lakers star will hope that his bobblehead promotion helps the Dodgers bring home a W.