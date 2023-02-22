Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Dustin May has an unquestionably high-ceiling. He’s also been plagued by injuries, notably receiving Tommy John surgery in 2021. May returned in 2022 but struggled with his command. The Dodgers’ right-hander addressed his 2022 concerns head-on and revealed his mindset ahead of the 2023 campaign, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

“If you don’t have high expectations for yourself then nobody will,” May said. “It’s not like I can do any more than I’m going to be doing out there. I’m going to be giving 100 percent like I did last year. It’s just that last year I sucked. Let’s just hope it’s better this year.”

He added that he didn’t want to make any excuses for his 2022 struggles despite coming off Tommy John surgery.

Dustin May, 25, finished the 2022 season with a 4.50 ERA over 30 innings pitched. He walked 14 hitters while striking out 29 during that span. Control was a glaring issue upon his return from surgery. It will be a primary focus during Spring Training for the Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts recently referred to Dustin May’s “stuff” as “electric” and is encouraged to see him pitching and healthy. May’s presence will be especially important in 2023 amid the departures of Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney along with Walker Buehler’s injury-related absence. He will likely slot in as Los Angeles’ No. four or five starter but has the potential to have an ace-caliber season.

Although May has risk tied to him, the reward is highly beneficial. It will be interesting to see how he ultimately fares this year.