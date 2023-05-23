A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s going to be a long wait before the Los Angeles Dodgers will have Dustin May back on the mound again. May, who has been diagnosed with an upper-body injury, was initially placed by the team on the 15-day injured list before being transferred to the 60-day injured list. That means he won’t be able to pitch for the team for at least one and a half months, a source told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Per a source, Dustin May won’t pick up a baseball for at least six weeks after receiving his PRP injection yesterday. From there, he’ll get another scan and a determination will be made on starting a throwing progression.”

The Dodgers’ decision to move Dustin May to the 60-day IL was also made in order to create a roster spot for Bobby Miller, who is scheduled to make his big league debut Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves on the road, according to Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

It’s been a rough season so far for the Dodgers on the injury front, particularly with regard to their starters. Apart from Dustin May, the Dodgers also have the likes of Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, Michael Grove, and Ryan Pepiot on the injured list.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Dustin May has a 4-1 record to go with a 2.63 ERA and 169 ERA+ across nine starts. In his most recent start, May lasted pitched for only an inning before he got pulled from the game against the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday because of what was later diagnosed as a flexor pronator strain.