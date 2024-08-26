On Sunday night in Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 46 on August 23 had he not unfortunately passed away in January 2020. This tribute is a culmination of the love the Los Angeles community has for Bryant, who inspired Mamba Day on August 24 after he won championships for the Lakers while donning the numbers ‘8' and '24'. Aptly enough, the Dodgers won their series-closing game against the Tampa Bay Rays on the 25th, with Enrique Hernandez playing a starring role.

Hernandez may no longer be the consistent contributor he once was for the Dodgers, but on Sunday, it seemed as though he managed to turn back the hands of time. Again, it was fitting; who else but the man who dons the number 8 for the Dodgers will come up with a huge defensive play as well as hit a home run to give the team a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning?

“When these days are happening and I'm wearing No. 8, I feel like not a lot of things can go wrong,” Hernandez said, via ESPN. “I was able to enjoy the moment and put a good swing on the ball. To do it in front of the Bryant family here today was pretty special.”

It was during the fifth inning when Enrique Hernandez entered flow state for the Dodgers. At the top of the inning, he tracked down a long fly ball to deep left field and made a catch on the run while stopping his momentum just enough to prevent him from slamming straight onto the wall. He was also tracking the ball against the sun, making the play all the more impressive.

And then to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Hernandez launched an 88-mph cutter from Jacob Lopez to deep left field to break the scoreless deadlock.

Just to put the cherry on top of things, the crowd at Dodger Stadium ended the night with chants of “Kobe” as the Dodgers wrapped up a 3-1 win over the Rays — a win that came thanks in large part to Enrique Hernandez's contributions.

Enrique Hernandez takes center stage for the Dodgers on Kobe Bryant tribute day

Enrique Hernandez has not been at his best for the Dodgers in 2024, that much is clear. Hernandez entered their Sunday night contest against the Rays with an OPS of .617 — the worst mark of his career since 2017. His main utility for the team has been his versatility, as he has lined up for LA in seven different positions this season — all except right field and catcher.

Nevertheless, Hernandez seems to deliver for the Dodgers whenever it matters. He played a huge part during the Dodgers' run to the World Series in 2017 and 2018, and he also helped them break through in 2020. Like Kobe Bryant, the 33-year-old super utilityman seemingly has the clutch gene.

During the most opportune times, Hernandez comes through. In fact, he has homered twice in his career during Bryant's birthday. The first came in 2020, the year of the Lakers star's tragic death, and then the second one came earlier this season — giving him two home runs in the span of three days.

“It was great. I hit a home run two days ago on his birthday,” Hernandez added, via Dodger Blue on YouTube. “I try to make the best out of every opportunity.”