Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, according to his death certificate, which TMZ obtained on Tuesday.

The Medical Examiner also disclosed two underlying causes of his death, “decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis” and “nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis.” He also may have suffered from a rare brain condition called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease only affects about 360 people per year in the United States, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It's characterized as a “rare, rapidly worsening brain disorder that causes unique changes in brain tissue and affects muscle coordination thinking, and memory.”

Valenzuela died on October 22 at age 63, three days before his Dodgers began the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers won the series 3-1, capturing their eighth title in franchise history.

The Los Angeles legend pitched 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 11 with the Dodgers, where he won his only career World Series championship in 1981. He also spent time with the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.

The only pitcher to ever win the Cy Young Award as a rookie, Valenzuela retired in 1997 with 173 career wins, a career 3.54 ERA and six All-Star nods, all coming in consecutive years in the 1980s.

After he retired, Valenzuela spent 22 seasons as a Spanish language broadcaster for the Dodgers until he left the booth in September to focus on his health.

“He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a release shortly after Valenzuela's death. “He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”