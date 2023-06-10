Marlon Wayans took to Instagram Friday (June 9), to tell his followers that he would be missing his Kansas City performance due to situation that happened on his flight on United Airlines.

“Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, ‘Oh, now you have to check that bag.' Bye. I’m in seat 2 A come holla,” wrote Marlon Wayans alongside an Instagram video explaining the incident. “Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE.”

According to TMZ, the incident led the actor to receiving a citation by the Denver Police Department for disturbing the peace. Wayans shared a screenshot of the tabloid's article as confirmation for the citation.

“Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him,” wrote Wayans. “The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime, and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude.”

“He asked me to consolidate my bags, and I complied,” he continued. “Then, said now I have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point, I said, ‘See, now you’re just f—— with me.' So I grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane. This was harassment, and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter.”

The ‘White Chicks' actor claimed that “racism and classism,” played a role in the situation. “I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows I missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes I am gonna DM THE BOSS!!!”

He added that he found another flight with American Airlines and that he would no longer be flying with United in the future.

“Fly where you’re respected, protected, and loved. @americanair concierge key!!! No more @united for me,” he wrote.

“Y’all treated a first class brother real disrespectful,” he added. “I need answers. And they owe me money for missing the shows in KC. This won’t stop until I get some apologies and there are changes.”

The Denver Police Department responded to Wayans' claims in a statement per PEOPLE writing, “In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won't be flying on United to his destination.”

United has not released a statement in regards to Wayans' situation.