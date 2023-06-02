Batter up. Los Angeles Dodgers great and former MVP Steve Garvey is contemplating a bid for U.S. Senate, according to Seema Mehta of the Los Angeles Times. It is believed he would be running as a Republican and seeking the open seat left by retiring Democrat, Dianne Feinstein.

The longtime first baseman is the latest athlete to consider making the big transition into politics. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker was unsuccessful in his Georgia Senate candidacy last December. Like Walker, Garvey would be hoping to carry a lot of influence in an area in which he achieved athletic excellence. The 74-year-old played his entire 19-year-career in California and 14 seasons with the Dodgers.

Garvey is a 10-time All-star, four-time Gold Glover and won the 1974 National League MVP crown (.312 batting average/21 home runs/ 111 RBIs). He shined even brighter in the postseason, batting .358 in 55 games and playing a crucial role in LA's 1981 World Series Championship.

Although he is entering a completely new arena, those past accolades will probably need to carry some weight with residents in order for Garvey to mount an effective campaign in such a historically blue state. The Times reported he has been contacted by several members from both parties about potentially running. Feinstein was one of the most recognizable politicians in Washington D.C. over these last several decades and will surely be pushing hard for her seat to stay in Democratic control.

With the country firmly divided and elections nastier than maybe ever before, Steve Garvey will be in for a big fight if he decides to give it a go. It's a good thing they call him the Iron Man.