It's been a spectacular season for Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it continued Friday night in an 8-5 victory over the Washington Nationals. In that game, Freeman lashed his 53rd double of the season, breaking the team's long-time record for 2-base hits in a season.

"A lot of great players have come through here so just to be able to be mentioned with some of these guys… it's pretty cool." Freddie Freeman on becoming the franchise leader in doubles. pic.twitter.com/nibeDZqGBs — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 9, 2023

Freeman's double knocked Johnny Frederick's name out of the Dodgers record book. Frederick had set his record of 52 doubles during the 1929 season while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Freeman and the Dodgers have built a huge lead in the National League West with the regular season in the final month of the season. The Dodgers are 86-54 on the season, 13 games ahead of the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks even though they are just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Dodgers first baseman acknowledged the team's strong history when talking about his record-setting two-base hit.

“A lot of great players have come through here so just to be able to be mentioned with some of these guys … it's pretty cool,” Freeman said. “It's been a wonderful two years here, and hopefully i can keep rebreaking the record.”

Freeman went 3 for 4 in the win over the Nationals, and he explained that his ability to get extra-base hits, in general, and tw0-base hits, in particular, comes from his daily preparation.

“I go into the hitter's meetings we have and try to play based on the information. We talk about the arms of the outfielders and who you can take a chance on. On this double, I noticed that the outfielder didn't charge the ball, so it gave me the opportunity to take the extra base.”