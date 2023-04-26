Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Michael Busch was called up by the team on Tuesday — and he made the most of his MLB debut, notching his first big-league hit in his first game and reaching base twice.

Busch spoke about the emotions of playing with the big league club after the Dodgers’ 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

“It was awesome,” the 25-year-old said, according to AM 570 LA Sports. “I can’t put into words how special it is and the feelings that you have at the plate, on the bases, you’re sitting on the bench like…it’s pretty surreal, for sure.”

Busch has a .967 OPS with two home runs at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season after submitting an .881 OPS with 32 round trips between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City in 2022.

He served as the designated hitter and batted seventh in his MLB debut, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk, run and an RBI in the win.

After striking out in his first MLB at-bat in the second inning, he grounded out in the fourth before hitting an RBI single in the sixth. He finished the night with a walk in his final plate appearance and came around to score on a Chris Taylor home run.

“It was nice to help the team win,” Busch explained. “We got the win and that’s all that matters. Guys coming in and doing their job to seal the deal.”

Michael Busch’s call-up coincided with Max Muncy being placed on the paternity list, so it’s very possible that the rookie’s stay with the big league club won’t last too long.

Still, it was an encouraging MLB debut for the youngster, who figures to be a prominent part of this Dodgers team for years to come.