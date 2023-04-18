Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to 8-9 on the season after losing a tough 8-6 affair against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Freddie Freeman has emerged as a leader for LA, often fielding the difficult questions after games. The star first baseman was back at it on Monday following the defeat, as he discussed the Dodgers’ mindset amid their mediocre beginning to the 2023 campaign, per SportsNet LA.

“We would love to be 17-0,” Freeman told reporters. “But, we haven’t got off to the start we wanted. But what is talking about it going to do? We gotta go out there and play better and start winning games. That’s all you can really do. Can talk all we want, but we gotta come out there tomorrow and you know, get a split going.”

The Dodgers’ offense struggled over the weekend against the Chicago Cubs. However, the lineup bounced back with six runs on Monday, but the pitching surrendered eight in the loss. Freeman did all he could do with a pair of home runs to go along with three total hits and three RBIs.

Rebounding against the Mets won’t be an easy task. New York is playing an impressive brand of baseball at the moment, however, the Dodgers are turning the ball over to future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw for Tuesday night’s contest. Kershaw enters play with a record of 2-1 along with a 3.50 ERA. He will look to give the Dodgers a quality start.

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers’ offense will aim to post another big game against New York’s pitching staff.