Freddie Freeman has been one of the primary driving forces leading the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers' second-ranked offense in terms of runs per game. The star first baseman has been raking unlike any other Dodger in the past, as evidenced by his ability to reach statistical benchmarks that no other player in franchise history has reached in 94 years.

In an 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, Freeman was instrumental in putting the game out of their opponents' reach. The 34-year old slugger hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning, driving in his 99th, 100th, and 101st runs of the season. And in doing so, he has proven, again, that he is already a Dodgers legend in such a short period of time.

According to Dodgers Insider on Twitter (X), Freddie Freeman is just the second player ever in the franchise's storied history to tally 200 hits, 100 RBIs, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season, joining Babe Herman, who accomplished the feat in 1929 — almost 100 years ago!

That is simply an astonishing feat that shows what a well-rounded offensive superstar Freeman is. He's been everything the Dodgers hoped for and more when they inked him to a huge deal prior to the start of the 2022 season; in fact, at least according to Fangraphs' WAR metric, the best years of Freeman's career have come since his move to LA, tallying career-highs in that particular statistic over the past two seasons.

What's impressive about all of this isn't exactly the number of hits (his 207 hits thus far this season is a career-high as well), or the home runs/RBI totals. Freddie Freeman has been one of the most dangerous threats at the plate for some time now, so while those numbers are commendable, that facet of the game has always been his strong suit anyway. It's this newfound ability to steal bases that should titillate fans. At the ripe young age of 34, Freeman has stolen 23 bases, and he's been caught just once — an impressive ratio for someone who isn't exactly known for being a burner on the bases.

With the postseason approaching, there's simply no better time for Freeman to turn on the jets as the Dodgers try to win their second World Series in four years.