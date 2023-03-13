Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering a youth movement of sorts heading into the 2023 season. Diego Cartaya is a young and exciting prospect with superstar potential, while pitchers such as Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot, and Bobby Miller will likely play a role for the Dodgers at some point this season. Additionally, Miguel Vargas is expected to take over second base duties in 2023. However, James Outman, a potential Cody Bellinger replacement in centerfield, has stolen the show in spring training.

Dave Roberts was recently asked about Outman’s chances of breaking camp with the Dodgers.

“Is he big league ready? I mean, I would say he is,” Roberts said of Outman.

Roberts added that the Dodgers are still waiting to see how everything shakes out.

Roberts previously told me what he’s seen from Outman so far during the spring, stating that the young outfielder has demonstrated impressive poise.

“Poise, composure,” Roberts responded when I asked him what he’s seen from Outman in spring training. “He’s one of the top sort of performers as far as young players this camp for me.”

I also asked Outman what it would mean for him to make the Dodgers to open the season.

“It would be awesome. Dream come true,” he said.

Outman is slashing an impressive .391/.464/.783 with a 1.247 OPS and two home runs this spring. He’s also performed well in the outfield. Nothing is set in stone at the moment, but there’s no question that James Outman has made a strong bid to break camp with the Dodgers.