Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman is opening up a little more about hitting a grand slam in the World Series for his team. Freeman's offense was pivotal to the team's five game series victory over the New York Yankees.

“I decided to look closer to me in that instance… thankfully he threw it right where I was looking,” Freeman said, per MLB Network.

Freeman hit a grand slam in Game 1 that lifted the Dodgers to victory. It also set the tone for the rest of the series, as Los Angeles went on a 3-0 run. After dropping Game 4, the club charged from behind to win Game 5 and take the title.

Freeman did a terrific job of hitting the postseason. The Dodgers infielder became only the third player in World Series history to homer in each of the first three games of the Series, per MLB.com. The other two players to do that are Hank Bauer and Barry Bonds.

It was truly a postseason to remember.

Dodgers hope to add even more talent this offseason

Los Angeles is making strides this offseason to add even more talent to the roster, through free agency. The top target is Juan Soto, who is undoubtedly the jewel of free agency. Los Angeles is one of several suitors for the New York Yankees slugger.

The Dodgers have a core nucleus of players who can build a dynasty, which is clearly the franchise's objective. Los Angeles agreed to spend more than $1 billion last offseason on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That was a huge gamble, but it paid off for the team.

The unsung hero of the World Series though was Freeman, who became an offensive machine when the pressure got intense. Freeman hit home runs in six straight World Series games, going back to his days playing for the Atlanta Braves. That's just simply remarkable, as he is the only player to ever do that.

“I feel good,” Freeman said after smashing his sixth homer in as many World Series games, per Sports Net. “I found a cue during the time I was able to work on my swing with my ankle feeling better. And I’ve been actually seeing the ball really well. They’re making mistakes and I’ve been able to hit ’em.”

Dodgers fans are excited to see what Freeman is able to do in the future. If the club does sign Juan Soto, Los Angeles is likely to become an unstoppable team.