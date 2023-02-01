Freddie Freeman recently expressed confidence in the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the 2023 season. But he also dropped a truth bomb on LA’s 2022 playoff downfall and the Houston Astros’ World Series win, per Matthew Moreno.

“Every time you lose, all 29 other teams should have fuel going into the next season,” Freeman told reporters. “You have one goal, a fanbase has one goal… if we all lose, we all lose. The Houston Astros should be the only happy team leaving 2022.”

The Dodgers led the league in wins during the 2022 regular season. But Freddie Freeman understands that winning in October is the end goal. And Los Angeles faltered in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Freeman isn’t the only Dodger who’s said they have extra motivation heading into 2023 following their playoff defeat.

Freddie Freeman later discussed falling short despite being a favorite last year.

“Yes, a lot of people picked us to win last year and we had a really, really good team,” Freeman said. “Crazy things happen.”

Freeman and LA will have a difficult challenge this season in even winning the NL West amid the San Diego Padres’ plethora of moves they made during the offseason. However, the Dodgers still have no shortage of talent. Although they may not cruise to another division win, their confidence will remain high heading into 2023.

But as Freddie Freeman alluded too, anything less than a World Series championship will be regarded as a failure. Los Angeles will look to avenge their 2022 disappointment with a deep playoff run this season.